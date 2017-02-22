Dru Masters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f316eeb-303a-48ae-a32a-e6b65c7c7e4e
Dru Masters Tracks
Sort by
Marking Time
Dru Masters
Marking Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marking Time
Last played on
Minute Manoeuvers
Dru Masters
Minute Manoeuvers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minute Manoeuvers
Last played on
Dru Masters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Dame Ethel Smyth: The Wreckers – On the Cliffs of Cornwall - Extract (Prelude to Act 2) (Prom 24)
-
Morfydd Owen: Nocturne - Extract (Prom 8)
-
Lili Boulanger: D’un soir triste - Extract (Prom 8)
-
Sound of the summer - The Lark Ascending
-
Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Sound
-
Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor – excerpt (2017)
-
Elgar: Enigma Variations - excerpt (2017)
-
Beethoven: Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (4th mvt – excerpt) (2017)
-
Shostakovich: Symphony No 10 in E minor (2017)
-
Sgt Pepper at 50: Howard Goodall breaks down its brilliance...
Back to artist