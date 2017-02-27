Christoffer SundqvistBorn 7 May 1978
Christoffer Sundqvist
1978-05-07
Christoffer Sundqvist Biography (Wikipedia)
Christoffer Sundqvist (born 1978) is a Finnish clarinettist. Since 2005 he has been first clarinet of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra.
In 2013 he was the soloist in the first performance of the clarinet concerto Peregrinus ecstaticus by Erkki-Sven Tüür, with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra under Hannu Lintu.
Christoffer Sundqvist Tracks
Clarinet Concerto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Concerto
Clarinet Concerto
Last played on
