Gabriela BeňačkováBorn 25 March 1947
Gabriela Beňačková
1947-03-25
Gabriela Beňačková Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriela Beňačková (also Gabriela Beňačková-Čápová), born March 25, 1947 in Bratislava, is a Czech lyric soprano of Slovak origin.
Gabriela Beňačková Tracks
Bohuslav Martinu
Song To The Moon
Antonín Dvořák
Song To The Moon
Song To The Moon
Te Deum
Antonín Dvořák
Te Deum
Te Deum
Libuse
Bedrich Smetana
Libuse
Libuse
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
Gabriela Beňačková
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
Rusalka - Song to the Moon
Rusalka, Song to the Moon (feat. Gabriela Beňačková)
Antonín Dvořák
Rusalka, Song to the Moon (feat. Gabriela Beňačková)
Rusalka, Song to the Moon (feat. Gabriela Beňačková)
