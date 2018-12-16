Sophie Madeleine
Sophie Madeleine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f289c1e-e928-4700-87a2-525a9b7777b3
Sophie Madeleine Tracks
Sort by
You Make Me Happy
Sophie Madeleine
You Make Me Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Make Me Happy
Last played on
BIPP (Numbers)
Sophie Madeleine
BIPP (Numbers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BIPP (Numbers)
Last played on
Oil and Gold
Sophie Madeleine
Oil and Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oil and Gold
Last played on
Sophie Madeleine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist