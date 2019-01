Pureka identifies as genderqueer and cultivates an androgynous appearance. Pureka has received positive reviews in the long-running radical feminist publication off our backs and other magazines. Her music does not deal explicitly with LGBTQ or political issues, focusing instead on emotional interactions between individuals. She is a pescetarian.

