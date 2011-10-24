Chris PurekaBorn 1979
Chris Pureka
1979
Chris Pureka Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Pureka is an American acoustic singer-songwriter.
Pureka identifies as genderqueer and cultivates an androgynous appearance. Pureka has received positive reviews in the long-running radical feminist publication off our backs and other magazines. Her music does not deal explicitly with LGBTQ or political issues, focusing instead on emotional interactions between individuals. She is a pescetarian.
Chris Pureka Tracks
Wrecking Ball
Chris Pureka
Wrecking Ball
Wrecking Ball
Barn Song
Chris Pureka
Barn Song
Barn Song
Hangman
Chris Pureka
Hangman
Hangman
