Liam GallagherEnglish musician, lead singer of Oasis. Born 21 September 1972
Liam Gallagher Biography (Wikipedia)
William John Paul 'Liam' Gallagher (born 21 September 1972) is an English singer and songwriter. He rose to fame as the lead singer of the rock band Oasis, and later served as the singer of Beady Eye, before performing as a solo artist after the dissolution of both bands. His eccentric dress sense, distinctive singing style, and abrasive attitude have been the subject of commentary in the press; he remains one of the most recognisable figures in modern British music.
Although his older brother Noel wrote the majority of Oasis' songs, Liam penned the singles "Songbird" and "I'm Outta Time", along with a string of album tracks and B-sides. Noel departed Oasis in 2009 and formed Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, while Liam continued with the other former members of Oasis under the Beady Eye name, releasing two albums, until they disbanded in 2014. His debut solo album As You Were was released 6 October 2017, which proved to be a critical and commercial success, topping the UK Album Chart and being certified Platinum.
- Please welcome your Biggest Weekend headliner in Coventry... Liam Gallagher!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gjhf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gjhf.jpg2018-03-08T08:42:00.000ZLiam talks to Chris Evans to announce his headline set at Biggest Weekend in May.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060gj00
Please welcome your Biggest Weekend headliner in Coventry... Liam Gallagher!
- Liam Gallagher on meeting Paul McCartneyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr5cz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr5cz.jpg2017-12-21T07:00:00.000ZLiam tells of a particularly bizarre meeting with the Beatles legend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rmg8d
Liam Gallagher on meeting Paul McCartney
- Liam Gallagher's first royalty chequehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rmh6y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rmh6y.jpg2017-12-21T07:00:00.000ZMatt asks Liam what he spent his first royalty cheque onhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rmggd
Liam Gallagher's first royalty cheque
- Remembering One Love Manchesterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qhxt7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qhxt7.jpg2017-12-08T22:00:00.000ZThe benefit concert staged by Ariana Grande in Manchester, less than two weeks after the terror attack following her gig in the city.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qht9k
Remembering One Love Manchester
- What does Liam Gallagher think of Noel's scissor playing bandmates?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lvnb3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lvnb3.jpg2017-11-02T16:34:00.000ZMad for snip! Liam Gallagher responds to Noel's performance on Jools Holland.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lvkz2
What does Liam Gallagher think of Noel's scissor playing bandmates?
- Liam Gallagher covers Natural Mystichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j76ql.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j76ql.jpg2017-10-06T13:02:00.000ZLiam gets the weekend off to a melodic start with this performance of Bob Marley and The Wailers' Natural Mystic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j71xn
Liam Gallagher covers Natural Mystic
- Highlights of Liam Gallagher at Reading + Leeds 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dh5gb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dh5gb.jpg2017-09-26T22:59:00.000ZThe rock 'n roll star makes Reading his own. As you were.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dm4t1
Highlights of Liam Gallagher at Reading + Leeds 2017
- Liam Gallagherhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vgsc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vgsc.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Liam Gallagher's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056vx5c
Liam Gallagher
- Liam Gallagher gives his official word on the return of Oasishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055nmb2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055nmb2.jpg2017-06-12T07:44:00.000ZLiam candidly talks to Chris about his relationship with brother Noel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055nm19
Liam Gallagher gives his official word on the return of Oasis
- How a meeting in a pub got Liam Gallagher back into music...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055nkjq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055nkjq.jpg2017-06-12T07:20:00.000ZOasis' Liam Gallagher on going solo and playing One Love Manchester.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055nkgb
How a meeting in a pub got Liam Gallagher back into music...
- "I love doing music": Liam Gallagher on why he's made a solo albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054mtq1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054mtq1.jpg2017-06-01T16:49:00.000ZThe former Oasis and Beady Eye singer talks to Music News about his return.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054mbgj
"I love doing music": Liam Gallagher on why he's made a solo album
- Liam Gallagher on 'As You Were', Oasis & Skepta with MistaJamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054lbms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054lbms.jpg2017-06-01T09:30:00.000ZLiam Gallagher discusses his upcoming debut solo album 'As You Were'. Plus hear his thoughts on a possible Oasis reunion, his love for Skepta and his Manchester homecoming gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054lb7y
Liam Gallagher on 'As You Were', Oasis & Skepta with MistaJam
Greedy Soul
Wall Of Glass
For What It's Worth
Paper Crown
Come Back To Me
Universal Gleam
I've All I Need
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Glastonbury: 2017
