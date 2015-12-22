Edward HarriganBorn 26 October 1844. Died 6 June 1911
Edward Harrigan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1844-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f221103-4797-496e-a0f1-afddfeaa30ec
Edward Harrigan Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Harrigan (October 26, 1844 – June 6, 1911), sometimes called Ned Harrigan, was an Irish-American actor, singer, dancer, playwright, lyricist and theater producer who, together with Tony Hart (as Harrigan & Hart), formed one of the most celebrated theatrical partnerships of the 19th century. His career began in minstrelsy and variety but progressed to the production of multi-act plays full of singing, dancing and physical comedy, making Harrigan one of the founding fathers of modern American musical theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edward Harrigan Tracks
Sort by
Pack Up Your Troubles
Edward Harrigan
Pack Up Your Troubles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pack Up Your Troubles
Last played on
Back to artist