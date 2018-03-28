Ayo BankoleComposer. Born 17 May 1935. Died 6 November 1976
Ayo Bankole
1935-05-17
Ayo Bankole (17 May 1935 – 6 November 1976) was a composer and organist from the Yoruba ethnic group in southwest Nigeria.
Piano Sonata No.2 "The Passion" - 3rd mvt: Mary's Song
Variations for little Ayo; Igannugun (The Vulture) from African Suite
