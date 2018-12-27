RedmanBorn 17 April 1970
Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f1f6737-b930-46fc-8d25-110bb99f7490
Redman Biography (Wikipedia)
Reginald Noble (born April 17, 1970), better known by his stage name Redman, is an American rapper, DJ, record producer, and actor. He rose to fame in the early 1990s as an artist on the Def Jam label. He is also well known for his collaborations with his close friend Method Man, as one-half of the rap duo Method Man & Redman, including their starring roles in films and sitcoms. He was also a member of the Def Squad in the late 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Redman Tracks
Sort by
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
Redman
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzhw.jpglink
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
Last played on
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
Redman
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjwm.jpglink
Smash Sumthin' (feat. Adam F)
Last played on
Dirrty
Christina Aguilera
Dirrty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjvg.jpglink
Dirrty
Last played on
Oooh. (feat. Redman)
De La Soul
Oooh. (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmt.jpglink
Oooh. (feat. Redman)
Last played on
React
Erick Sermon
React
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkyc.jpglink
React
Last played on
Made It Back '99 (Good Times Mix) (feat. Redman)
Beverley Knight
Made It Back '99 (Good Times Mix) (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyx.jpglink
Made It Back '99 (Good Times Mix) (feat. Redman)
Last played on
Shut The Lights Off (Adam F & Sigma Mix)
Adam F
Shut The Lights Off (Adam F & Sigma Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjwm.jpglink
Shut The Lights Off (Adam F & Sigma Mix)
Last played on
Da Rockwilder
Method Man
Da Rockwilder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s11jv.jpglink
Da Rockwilder
Last played on
Made It Back '99 (feat. Redman)
Beverley Knight
Made It Back '99 (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlyx.jpglink
Made It Back '99 (feat. Redman)
Last played on
Dirrty (feat. Redman)
Christina Aguilera
Dirrty (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjvg.jpglink
Dirrty (feat. Redman)
Last played on
My Kinda Girl (feat. Redman)
Raghav
My Kinda Girl (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z04wc.jpglink
My Kinda Girl (feat. Redman)
Last played on
People Say (feat. Redman)
Wu-Tang Clan
People Say (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dmhph.jpglink
People Say (feat. Redman)
Last played on
Oooh (Clean Radio Edit)
De La Soul
Oooh (Clean Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjmt.jpglink
Oooh (Clean Radio Edit)
Last played on
Da Goodness (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Redman
Da Goodness (feat. Busta Rhymes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q3q95.jpglink
Da Goodness (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Last played on
You (feat. Redman)
Method Man
You (feat. Redman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s11jv.jpglink
You (feat. Redman)
Last played on
Let's Get Dirty
Redman
Let's Get Dirty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get Dirty
Last played on
Pick It Up
Redman
Pick It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick It Up
Last played on
How to Roll A Blunt
Redman
How to Roll A Blunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How to Roll A Blunt
Last played on
Redman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist