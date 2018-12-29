The TrashmenFormed 1962
The Trashmen
1962
The Trashmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trashmen were a rock band formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1962. The group's original lineup was Tony Andreason on lead guitar and vocals, Dal Winslow on guitar and vocals, Steve Wahrer on drums and vocals, and Bob Reed on bass guitar. The group played surf rock which included elements from garage rock. They have been described as being, along with Colorado-based band the Astronauts, "the premier landlocked Midwestern surf group of the '60s."
The Trashmen Tracks
Surfin' Bird
The Trashmen
Surfin' Bird
Surfin' Bird
Bird Is The Word (Wide Awake Bootleg)
The Trashmen
Bird Is The Word (Wide Awake Bootleg)
Bird Is The Word
The Trashmen
Bird Is The Word
Bird Is The Word
Bird Dance Beat
The Trashmen
Bird Dance Beat
Bird Dance Beat
Dancing With Santa
The Trashmen
Dancing With Santa
Dancing With Santa
Surfin Bird
The Trashmen
Surfin Bird
Surfin Bird
Real Live Doll
The Trashmen
Real Live Doll
Real Live Doll
