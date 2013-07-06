Mitch BennBorn 20 January 1970
Mitch Benn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01lyhbj.jpg
1970-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f17b914-81e2-4346-9f33-6f25981c02ee
Mitch Benn Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitchell John Benn (born 20 January 1970) is an English comedian, author and musician known for his comedy rock songs performed on BBC radio. He was, until 2016, a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4's satirical programme The Now Show, and has hosted other radio shows.
Benn has performed at several music festivals, and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has also released seven studio albums. His first science fiction novel, entitled Terra, was published in July 2013 by Gollancz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mitch Benn Performances & Interviews
Mitch Benn Tracks
Sort by
Dr Who Girl
Mitch Benn
Dr Who Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
Dr Who Girl
Last played on
I'm Proud Of The BBC
Mitch Benn
I'm Proud Of The BBC
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
I Want An African Baby
Mitch Benn
I Want An African Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
I Want An African Baby
Dick Rowe Song
Mitch Benn
Dick Rowe Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
Dick Rowe Song
This Song Took Bloody Ages
Mitch Benn
This Song Took Bloody Ages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
This Song Took Bloody Ages
Hallelujah
Mitch Benn
Hallelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lyhbj.jpglink
Hallelujah
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 25: Zappa – The Adventures of Greggery Peccary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewmq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-31T04:59:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ds9x7.jpg
31
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 25: Zappa – The Adventures of Greggery Peccary
Royal Albert Hall
Mitch Benn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist