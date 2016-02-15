Ohad TalmorBorn 1970
Ohad Talmor
1970
Ohad Talmor Biography (Wikipedia)
Ohad Talmor (born 1970 in Lyon ) is a jazz saxophonist, flutist, clarinetist, composer, conductor and arranger.
Ohad Talmor Tracks
The Diokan Suite (Excerpt)
