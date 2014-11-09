New Wet Kojak
New Wet Kojak was an American indie rock band from New York City.
The group was formed when two members of Girls Against Boys, Scott McCloud and Johnny Temple, joined three other former residents of Washington, D.C., Geoff Turner (ex-Gray Matter), Nick Pellicciotto (ex-Edsel), and Charles Bennington. The group released four full-length albums between 1995 and 2003.
Don't Wanna Be Your Girl (Branchez Remix)
Don't Wanna Be Your Girl (PURPLE Remix)
