The group was formed when two members of Girls Against Boys, Scott McCloud and Johnny Temple, joined three other former residents of Washington, D.C., Geoff Turner (ex-Gray Matter), Nick Pellicciotto (ex-Edsel), and Charles Bennington. The group released four full-length albums between 1995 and 2003.

