Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Formed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
1966
Sovay Sovay (live)
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
When I Was A Little Boy
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Mermaid
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
The Wife of the Soldier
Kurt Weill
The Kid on the Mountain, The Donegal, The Swallostail, The Marquis of Tullybardine
Trad.
Sovay
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Lord of the Dance
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Byker Hill
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
High Germany
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
The Royal Oak
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Carthy's March/The Lemon Tree
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
John Barleycorn
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Peggy and the Soldier
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Banks of Sweet Primroses
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Lord Franklin (feat. Dave Swarbrick)
Martin Carthy
Polly On The Shore
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
The Sheepstealer
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Broomfield Hill
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Dominion of the Sword
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Porcupine Rag
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Prince Heathen
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
The Bonny Black Hare
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
Staines Morris
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
The Wren
Martin Carthy & Dave Swarbrick
