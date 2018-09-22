Colour Castle
Colour Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f0e4dd5-6a24-4e9b-bc73-97c8209bf5fc
Colour Castle Tracks
Sort by
Come With Me (Dennis Quin Remix)
Colour Castle
Come With Me (Dennis Quin Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come With Me (Dennis Quin Remix)
Last played on
Can't Buy This
Colour Castle
Can't Buy This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gyy3.jpglink
Can't Buy This
Last played on
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
Miguel Campbell
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know A Place (Amine Edge & Dance Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Walk Right In
Colour Castle
Walk Right In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk Right In
Last played on
Back to artist