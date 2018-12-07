Eivind Aadland (born 19 September 1956) is a Norwegian conductor and violinist. He has been concert master of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra.

Eivind was Chief Conductor and Artistic Leader of the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra from 2004-2010, and maintains a regular relationship with many Scandinavian orchestras, including the Oslo and Bergen Philharmonics, Stavanger Symphony and Swedish Chamber Orchestra. At Den Norske Opera in Oslo he has conducted productions of Don Giovanni, Le nozze di Figaro, Die Zauberflöte and Die Fledermaus.

Recent seasons have included performances with the Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, the Swedish Radio and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, the Lausanne and Scottish Chamber Orchestras and the Symphony Orchestras of Gothenburg, the Finnish Radio, SWR Stuttgart and WDR Cologne. Engagements during the 08/09 season included concerts with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and the Queensland Orchestra, Royal Flemish Philharmonic and the Orchestre National de Belgique.