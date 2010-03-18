Ukulele (traditional Chinese: 優客李林; simplified Chinese: 优客李林; pinyin: Yōukè Lǐlín) was a Taiwanese pop duet that formed in 1991 and disbanded in 1996. The band was composed of Lee Chi and Terry Lin. They made their debut with the album Confession (認錯) in 1991, and they have published 6 studio albums, 1 compilation album until disbanded in 1996, then they have published 2 compilation albums. In 2006, they performed their first and only concert in Taipei, Taiwan.