Maria Juur (born 15 March 1988), better known by her stage name Maria Minerva, is an Estonian experimental musician. She is releasing music on the Los Angeles independent record label Not Not Fun and its dance-oriented sub-label 100% Silk.

Maria Minerva is the recipient of two 2015 Estonian Music Awards (Best Female, Best Electronic Album). Her releases have received critical acclaim from music publications such as Pitchfork Media and The Fader. One of Maria Minerva's supporters has been the influential pop critic Simon Reynolds. She was named one of the seminal Los Angeles artists by The Guardian in 2017 and appeared on Estonian World's annual "Top 12 Most Outstanding Estonian Women in the World" list.

Maria graduated from the Estonian Academy of Arts and Goldsmiths, University of London, where she studied with British cultural theorists Mark Fisher and Kodwo Eshun. Her father Mart Juur is a prominent Estonian comedian and TV/radio personality. Maria hosts a regular radio show on LA's dublab FM.