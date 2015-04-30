Per Gudmundson, born 1955, is a Swedish folk musician. He plays the fiddle and has also been instrumental in the revival of the Swedish bagpipes in Swedish folk music together with instrument maker Leif Eriksson.

He grew up in Falun, Dalecarlia, and plays music within the Rättvik tradition. Since 1987 he is also a member of the group Frifot, and has toured extensively with them in a number of countries.

In 2006 he was awarded the Zorn Badge in gold.