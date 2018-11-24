Jennie TourelBorn 22 June 1900. Died 23 November 1973
Jennie Tourel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1900-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f03f898-9488-454a-b991-1ec6d12e164b
Jennie Tourel Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennie Tourel (June 22 [O.S. June 9] 1900 – November 23, 1973) was a Jewish-American operatic mezzo-soprano, known for her work in both opera and recital performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jennie Tourel Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.2
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.2
Last played on
Down In The Forest
Jennie Tourel
Down In The Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Forest
Last played on
O Mon Cher Amant Je Te Jure (from La Perichole)
Jennie Tourel
O Mon Cher Amant Je Te Jure (from La Perichole)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jennie Tourel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist