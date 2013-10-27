Young Rome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1f02a5f0-b8fc-4cc5-84da-83538aaa2236
Young Rome Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome Isaac Jones (born October 25, 1981), better known by his stage names Romeo or Young Rome, is an American rapper, singer and actor. He is a former member of R&B singing group Immature/IMx and released his solo debut album, Food for Thought, in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Rome Tracks
Sort by
After Party
Young Rome
After Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Party
Last played on
Young Rome Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist