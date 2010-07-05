Bill LevertyBorn 30 January 1967
Bill Leverty
1967-01-30
Bill Leverty Biography (Wikipedia)
William G. Leverty II (born January 30, 1967) is an American guitarist, who is a founding and current member of the American rock band FireHouse. Leverty was responsible for writing many of the band's hit songs. In the 2000s, Leverty has also pursued a solo career, releasing four albums; Wanderlust, Southern Exposure, Deep South and Drive.
Bill Leverty Tracks
Trouble So Hard
Bill Leverty
Trouble So Hard
Trouble So Hard
