Safety Scissors is Matthew Patterson Curry, a minimal techno artist born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area for a short while in order to attend San Francisco Art Institute. Curry then decided to focus more on music and eventually joined Belief Systems/Context Records where he began working with Kit Clayton, Sutekh, and Twerk. Curry also performs with Seth Horvitz (aka Sutekh) under the name Moron. In 2000, he moved to Berlin.

Curry has released three full-length albums, Parts Water in 2001, Tainted Lunch (released on Stefan Behnke's ~scape label) in 2005, and Pigeon Funk Presents!!! with Sutekh and Kit Clayton. Parts Water was described by CMJ New Music Monthly as "a perfect headphone record", including what reviewer Tim Haslett called "possibly the first attempts by a techno artist to write pop tunes".

He also collaborated with Kit Clayton on an EP entitled Ping Pong, which sped through three dozen tracks in less than twenty minutes. Ping Pong was part of Carpark Records' sports-FAN series, so named because each release was pressed on a Fan CD.