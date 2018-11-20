Meredith MonkBorn 20 November 1942
Meredith Monk
1942-11-20
Meredith Monk Biography (Wikipedia)
Meredith Jane Monk (born November 20, 1942) is an American composer, performer, director, vocalist, filmmaker, and choreographer. Since the 1960s, Monk has created multi-disciplinary works which combine music, theatre, and dance, recording extensively for ECM Records. In 1991, Monk composed an opera called Atlas with the Houston Opera.
Her music has been used in films by the Coen Brothers (The Big Lebowski, 1998) and Jean-Luc Godard (Nouvelle Vague, 1990 and Notre musique, 2004). Hip hop artist DJ Shadow sampled Monk's "Dolmen Music" on the song "Midnight in a Perfect World."
Meredith Monk Performances & Interviews
- Meredith Monkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f58wt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f58wt.jpg2016-11-04T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the remarkable life and music of American composer Meredith Monk.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f4vgh
Meredith Monk
- "I'm very interested in timeless things, rather than necessarily having to reflect right now." Meredith Monk talking in 2005https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w8n9j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w8n9j.jpg2015-02-26T16:03:00.000ZComposer Meredith Monk talks about her career on Music Matters. Broadcast in 2005.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kw6lh
"I'm very interested in timeless things, rather than necessarily having to reflect right now." Meredith Monk talking in 2005
Meredith Monk Tracks
Dawn (Book of Days, album version)
Meredith Monk
Dawn (Book of Days, album version)
Dawn (Book of Days, album version)
Spider Web Anthem
Meredith Monk
Spider Web Anthem
Spider Web Anthem
Ellis Island for two pianos
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island for two pianos
Ellis Island for two pianos
Double Fiesta
Meredith Monk
Double Fiesta
Double Fiesta
Long Shadows 1
Meredith Monk
Long Shadows 1
Long Shadows 1
Greensleeves
Trad.
Trad.
Greensleeves
Greensleeves
Walking Song
Meredith Monk
Walking Song
Walking Song
On Behalf Of Nature (Pavement steps)
Meredith Monk
On Behalf Of Nature (Pavement steps)
On Behalf Of Nature (Pavement steps)
Travellers 1, 3. 2
Meredith Monk
Travellers 1, 3. 2
Travellers 1, 3. 2
Turtle Dreams
Meredith Monk
Turtle Dreams
Turtle Dreams
The Tale
Meredith Monk
The Tale
The Tale
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Folkdance
Folkdance
Dungeon
Meredith Monk
Dungeon
Dungeon
Light Songs: Click Song #1
Meredith Monk
Light Songs: Click Song #1
Light Songs: Click Song #1
Passage
Meredith Monk
Passage
Passage
Gotham Lullaby
Meredith Monk
Gotham Lullaby
Gotham Lullaby
Fields/Clouds
Meredith Monk
Fields/Clouds
Fields/Clouds
Fields Clouds
Meredith Monk
Fields Clouds
Fields Clouds
Atlas - Part 1: Personal Climate: Travel Dream Song
Meredith Monk
Atlas - Part 1: Personal Climate: Travel Dream Song
Atlas - Part 1: Personal Climate: Travel Dream Song
Part Ill: Invisible Light: Earth Seen From Above
Meredith Monk
Part Ill: Invisible Light: Earth Seen From Above
Part Ill: Invisible Light: Earth Seen From Above
Ellis Island
Meredith Monk
Ellis Island
Ellis Island
Dolmen Music
Meredith Monk
Dolmen Music
Dolmen Music
Gotham Lullaby
Meredith Monk
Gotham Lullaby
Gotham Lullaby
On Behalf of Nature: Eon
Meredith Monk
On Behalf of Nature: Eon
On Behalf of Nature: Eon
Duet with Shifting Ground
Meredith Monk
Duet with Shifting Ground
Duet with Shifting Ground
Water/Sky Rant
Meredith Monk
Water/Sky Rant
Water/Sky Rant
Light songs - Click Song 2
Meredith Monk
Light songs - Click Song 2
Light songs - Click Song 2
Songs of ascension -vow
Meredith Monk
Songs of ascension -vow
Songs of ascension -vow
Songs of ascension -shift
Meredith Monk
Songs of ascension -shift
Songs of ascension -shift
Impermanence - Between song
Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble
Impermanence - Between song
Impermanence - Between song
Impermanence - Particular dance
Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble
Impermanence - Particular dance
Impermanence - Particular dance
Shaking
Theo Bleckmann
Shaking
Shaking
St Petersburg Waltz
Meredith Monk
St Petersburg Waltz
St Petersburg Waltz
Volcano Songs
Meredith Monk
Volcano Songs
Volcano Songs
Nightfall
Meredith Monk
Nightfall
Nightfall
Atlas - Forest Questions
Meredith Monk
Atlas - Forest Questions
Atlas - Forest Questions
Atlas - Lonely Spirit
Meredith Monk
Atlas - Lonely Spirit
Atlas - Lonely Spirit
Facing North - Hocket
Meredith Monk
Facing North - Hocket
Facing North - Hocket
Facing North - Artic Bar
Meredith Monk
Facing North - Artic Bar
Facing North - Artic Bar
Folkdance
Meredith Monk
Folkdance
Folkdance
Book of days - Travellers 4 churchyard entertainment
Meredith Monk
Book of days - Travellers 4 churchyard entertainment
Book of days - Travellers 4 churchyard entertainment
Acts from under and above - Sacred song
Meredith Monk
Acts from under and above - Sacred song
Acts from under and above - Sacred song
