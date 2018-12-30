Brussels Jazz Orchestra is a Belgian jazz orchestra with big band line up founded in 1993 by saxophonist and composer Frank Vaganée, Serge Plume, Marc Godfroid and Bo van der Werf. Since 1999 the orchestra is supported by the Flemish government.

Since then it has established a reputation both at home and on relevant jazz stages abroad: Jazz Middelheim (Antwerp, Belgium), Jazz at Lincoln Center (New York, U.S.), Concertgebouw Amsterdam (Netherlands), Jazz à Vienne (France), Paris Jazz Festival (France) and many others.

BJO has performed with Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Royal Flemish Philharmonic, Tutu Puoane, Brussels Philharmonic, David Linx and Richard Galliano in its own productions. BJO invited Joe Lovano (US), Maria Schneider (US), Kenny Werner (US), Dave Liebman (US), Dave Douglas (US), Gianluigi Trovesi (IT), McCoy Tyner (US), Maria João (PT), Kenny Wheeler (GB), Lee Konitz (US), Toots Thielemans, Enrico Pieranunzi (I) and others.