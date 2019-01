The Shorts was a pop group from the Netherlands consisting of Hans van Vondelen (vocals), Erik de Wildt (keyboard), Hans Stokkermans (bass guitar) and Peter Wezenbeek (drums). The group was formed in 1976, and scored a 1983 international hit with "Comment ça va" produced by Jack Jersey. Last "recorded" appearance is from Sopot Festival 1984.

