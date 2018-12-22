Tunng
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p067ty8p.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1eeaf46d-4991-4e95-8068-927627ccfc18
Tunng Biography (Wikipedia)
Tunng are an English folk music band. They are often associated with the folktronica genre, due to the electronic influences evident in some of their work. Tunng are often noted for their use of strange instruments, including sea shells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tunng Performances & Interviews
Tunng Tracks
Sort by
Hustle
Tunng
Hustle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Hustle
Last played on
ABOP
Tunng
ABOP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
ABOP
Last played on
Sleepwalking
Tunng
Sleepwalking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Sleepwalking
Last played on
Dark Heart
Tunng
Dark Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g6ncy.jpglink
Dark Heart
Last played on
ABOP (radio edit)
Tunng
ABOP (radio edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
ABOP (radio edit)
Last played on
Dream In
Tunng
Dream In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Dream In
Last played on
October
Tunng
October
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
October
Last played on
Nobody Here
Tunng
Nobody Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Nobody Here
Last played on
Flatland
Tunng
Flatland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Flatland
Last played on
Battlefront
Tunng
Battlefront
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Battlefront
Last played on
Dark Heart (TVAM Remix)
Tunng
Dark Heart (TVAM Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Dark Heart (TVAM Remix)
Last played on
Crow
Tunng
Crow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067ty8p.jpglink
Crow
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tunng
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T06:46:26
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
Tunng Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist