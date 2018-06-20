Jan Trojan TurnovskýBorn 1550. Died 1606
Jan Trojan Turnovský
1550
Jan Trojan Turnovský Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Trojan Turnovský (before 1550 – 1606) was a Czech Renaissance composer. He became known in the second half of the 1570s. His compositions are included in the most important sources of Utraquist polyphony.
Vsemohouci stvoriteli
