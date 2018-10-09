Wolf Matthias Friedrich
Wolf Matthias Friedrich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ee49245-6249-4d48-9db3-61e1bc251e68
Wolf Matthias Friedrich Tracks
Sort by
St Cecilia Mass
Joseph Haydn
St Cecilia Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
St Cecilia Mass
Last played on
Il primo libro de madrigali
Heinrich Schütz
Il primo libro de madrigali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Il primo libro de madrigali
Liederzyklus in 12 Teilen
Heinrich Albert
Liederzyklus in 12 Teilen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Liederzyklus in 12 Teilen
Diletti Pastorali
Johann Hermann Schein
Diletti Pastorali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Diletti Pastorali
Israelsbrünnlein
Johann Hermann Schein
Israelsbrünnlein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Israelsbrünnlein
Vidi Luciferum
Antonio Bertali
Vidi Luciferum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dsg5.jpglink
Vidi Luciferum
Last played on
Back to artist