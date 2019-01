Paul Douglas Hillier (born 9 February 1949) is a conductor, music director and baritone. He specializes in early music and contemporary art music, especially that by composers Steve Reich and Arvo Pärt. He studied at the Guildhall School of Music, beginning his professional career while a vicar-scholar at St Paul's Cathedral, London. His concert debut was in 1974 in London's Purcell Room.

