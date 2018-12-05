Stevie Wonder Biography (Wikipedia)
Stevland Hardaway Morris (né Judkins; born May 13, 1950), better known by his stage name Stevie Wonder, is an American singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist.
A child prodigy, Wonder is considered to be one of the most critically and commercially successful musical performers of the late 20th century. Wonder signed with Motown's Tamla label at the age of 11, and he continued performing and recording for Motown into the 2010s. He has been blind since shortly after his birth. Among Wonder's works are singles such as "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours", "Superstition", "Sir Duke", "You Are the Sunshine of My Life", and "I Just Called to Say I Love You"; and albums such as Talking Book, Innervisions, and Songs in the Key of Life. He has recorded more than 30 U.S. top ten hits and received 25 Grammy Awards, one of the most-awarded male solo artists, and has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the top 60 best-selling music artists.
Martha's Musings: How Did Stevie Wonder Get His Name?
The Funk & Soul Years - 1966
Stevie Wonder Tracks
Sort by
For Once In My Life
I Wish
That's What Friends Are For (feat. Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder)
Isn't She Lovely
Superstition
Uptight (Everything's Alright)
Sir Duke
I Was Made To Love Her
Do I Do
Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours
I Just Called To Say I Love You
Living For The City
Boogie On Reggae Woman
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
Heaven Help Us All
Another Star
Master Blaster (Jammin')
Yester-Me Yester-You
You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Glastonbury: 2010
