Gerd Schaller
1965
Gerd Schaller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerd Schaller (born 1965 in Bamberg) is a German conductor, best known for his performing and recording rare works, including the first full recordings of Bruckner's output.
Gerd Schaller Tracks
Merlin: Prelude
Karl Goldmark
