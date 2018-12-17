Tracy ByrdBorn 17 December 1966
Tracy Byrd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1edead6d-6c01-4ad4-9cce-c334bf7edf23
Tracy Byrd Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracy Lynn Byrd (born December 17, 1966) is an American country music artist. Signed to MCA Nashville Records in 1993, Byrd broke through on the country music scene that year with his single "Holdin' Heaven", which reached Number One on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks. Although he did not land a second Number One until 2002's "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo", Byrd has charted more than thirty hit singles in his career, including eleven additional Top Ten hits. He has also released ten studio albums and two greatest-hits albums, with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the RIAA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracy Byrd Tracks
Sort by
An Out Of Control Raging Fire
Tracy Byrd
An Out Of Control Raging Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Keeper of the Stars
Tracy Byrd
The Keeper of the Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Keeper of the Stars
Last played on
A Cowboy & A Dancer
Tracy Byrd
A Cowboy & A Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cowboy & A Dancer
Last played on
I'm From The Country
Tracy Byrd
I'm From The Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm From The Country
Last played on
Edge Of A Memory
Tracy Byrd
Edge Of A Memory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edge Of A Memory
Last played on
Honky-Tonk Dancin' Machine
Tracy Byrd
Honky-Tonk Dancin' Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky-Tonk Dancin' Machine
Last played on
Watermelon Crawl
Tracy Byrd
Watermelon Crawl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watermelon Crawl
Last played on
Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous
Tracy Byrd
Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tucson Too Soon
Tracy Byrd
Tucson Too Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tucson Too Soon
Last played on
Revenge of a Middle-Aged Woman
Tracy Byrd
Revenge of a Middle-Aged Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revenge of a Middle-Aged Woman
Last played on
Heaven In My Woman's Eye
Tracy Byrd
Heaven In My Woman's Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven In My Woman's Eye
Last played on
Someone to Give My Love To (2)
Tracy Byrd
Someone to Give My Love To (2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone to Give My Love To (2)
Last played on
When Mama Aint Happy
Tracy Byrd
When Mama Aint Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Mama Aint Happy
Last played on
Don't Love Make A Diamond Shine
Tracy Byrd
Don't Love Make A Diamond Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Love Make A Diamond Shine
Last played on
Watermelon Crawl (Dance Mix)
Tracy Byrd
Watermelon Crawl (Dance Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watermelon Crawl (Dance Mix)
Last played on
Holdin' Heaven
Tracy Byrd
Holdin' Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holdin' Heaven
Last played on
Texas Truck
Tracy Byrd
Texas Truck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Truck
Last played on
4 To 1 In Atlanta
Tracy Byrd
4 To 1 In Atlanta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 To 1 In Atlanta
Last played on
Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo
Tracy Byrd
Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo
Last played on
The First Step
Tracy Byrd
The First Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Step
Last played on
Talk To Me Texas
Tracy Byrd
Talk To Me Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me Texas
Last played on
Get In Line
Tracy Byrd
Get In Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get In Line
Last played on
Tracy Byrd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist