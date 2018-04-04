Ruby KeelerBorn 25 August 1909. Died 28 February 1993
Ruby Keeler
1909-08-25
Ruby Keeler Biography (Wikipedia)
Ethel Ruby Keeler (August 25, 1909 – February 28, 1993) billed professionally as Ruby Keeler, was a Canadian-born American actress, dancer and singer most famous for her on-screen pairing with Dick Powell in a string of successful early musicals at Warner Brothers, particularly 42nd Street (1933). From 1928 to 1940, she was married to actor and singer Al Jolson. She retired from show business in the 1940s, but made a widely publicized comeback on Broadway in 1971.
42nd Street
Ruby Keeler
42nd Street
42nd Street
Last played on
42nd Street
Harry Warren
42nd Street
42nd Street
Last played on
42nd Street
Ruby Keeler, Dick Powell and The Chorus
42nd Street
42nd Street
