Tommy BolinBorn 1 August 1951. Died 4 December 1976
Tommy Bolin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1edd8e9a-0deb-4548-a2a3-679af784f6c6
Tommy Bolin Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Richard Bolin (August 1, 1951 – December 4, 1976) was an American guitarist and songwriter who played with Zephyr (from 1969 to 1971), James Gang (from 1973 through 1974), and Deep Purple (from 1975 to 1976), in addition to maintaining a notable career as a solo artist and session musician. Much of his discography was either unreleased at the time of recording, or had gone out of print and was not released again until years after his death by drug overdose at age 25.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Bolin Tracks
Sort by
Hello Hag
Tommy Bolin
Hello Hag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Hag
Last played on
Tommy Bolin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist