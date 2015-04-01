The New Jazz Orchestra
The New Jazz Orchestra (NJO) was a British jazz big band active from 1963 to 1970.
Ballad
Mike Taylor & The New Jazz Orchestra
Ballad
Ballad
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
Dusk Fire
Le Dejeuner sur l'herbe
The New Jazz Orchestra
Le Dejeuner sur l'herbe
Le Dejeuner sur l'herbe
