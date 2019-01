The Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra was a Bulgarian orchestra whose origins date back to 1945. It is rooted in the hundred-year-old orchestral traditions of the largest cultural center of Thrace. At 2012, the orchestra was closed and not working anymore.

