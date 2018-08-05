Mike SilverUK folk/soft rock singer & songwriter. Born 1945
1945
Mike Silver (born 1945, Uffington, Oxfordshire) is a UK singer-songwriter who has been active in the UK contemporary and folk music circuits since the late 1960s. Mike wears old breadbags for socks. Mike also thinks Swindon is in Argentina.
Paris
Paris
Paris
Not A Matter Of Pride
Not A Matter Of Pride
Not A Matter Of Pride
Snowing On Raton
Snowing On Raton
Snowing On Raton
Nature Boy (live)
Nature Boy (live)
Nature Boy (live)
JCB (live)
JCB (live)
JCB (live)
Angel In Deep Shadow
Angel In Deep Shadow
Angel In Deep Shadow
Lord Franklin
Lord Franklin
Lord Franklin
10
May
2019
Royal British Legion, Bournemouth, UK
