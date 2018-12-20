FrancesBritish singer-songwriter Sophie Frances Cooke. Born 27 June 1993
Frances
1993-06-27
Frances Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Frances Cooke (born 27 June 1993), known mononymously as Frances, is a British singer and songwriter from Newbury, Berkshire, England.
Frances Performances & Interviews
- Singer Frances Interviewed at Bestival 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0486m38.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0486m38.jpg2016-09-17T16:40:00.000ZBBC Introducing's Andy Backhouse chats to singer Frances at Bestival 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0486m4k
Singer Frances Interviewed at Bestival 2016
- Frances (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglc9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglc9.jpg2016-06-25T23:54:00.000ZIn a surprise performance on the BBC Introducing Stage, Frances played tracks Don't Worry About Me, Grow, What Do You Mean? and Say It Again.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zhf7z
Frances (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)
- Frances talks SXSWhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q08hs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q08hs.jpg2016-04-04T13:15:00.000ZBridgitte catches up with Frances, fresh from her appearance at SXSW festival in Texas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q08nz
Frances talks SXSW
Frances Tracks
Sublime
Frances
Sublime
Cloud 9
Frances
Cloud 9
Grow
Frances
Grow
Don't worry about me
Frances
Don't worry about me
Don't Worry About Me
Frances
Don't Worry About Me
Let It Out
Frances
Let It Out
Say It Again (Glastonbury 2016)
Frances
Say It Again (Glastonbury 2016)
Bennie And The Jets (Radio 2 Session, 14th July 2016)
Frances
Bennie And The Jets (Radio 2 Session, 14th July 2016)
Cry Like Me
Frances
Cry Like Me
Gravity
Leo Stannard
Gravity
Love Me Again
Frances
Love Me Again
Under Our Feet
Frances
Under Our Feet
No Matter
Basic Tape
No Matter
No Matter
Frances
No Matter
Don't Worry About Me
Frances
Don't Worry About Me
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T06:15:40
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:35
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
SXSW 2016
2016-03-16T06:15:40
16
Mar
2016
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
SXSW 2016
Frances Links
