Frances (BBC Introducing Surprise Set at Glastonbury 2016)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglc9.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zglc9.jpg

2016-06-25T23:54:00.000Z

In a surprise performance on the BBC Introducing Stage, Frances played tracks Don't Worry About Me, Grow, What Do You Mean? and Say It Again.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zhf7z