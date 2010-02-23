Ov HellFormed 2009
Ov Hell
2009
Ov Hell Biography (Wikipedia)
Ov Hell is a Norwegian black metal supergroup started by Shagrath and King ov Hell in 2009. The band's debut album, The Underworld Regime, was released in February 2010 by Indie Recordings.
Perpeptual Night
Ov Hell
Perpeptual Night
