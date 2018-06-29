Reem Kelani
Reem Kelani Biography (Wikipedia)
Reem Kelani (born 1963) is a British Palestinian musician, born in Manchester, England. Initially influenced by the jazz music her father played on his record player, her interest in Palestinian music was sparked by the music at a family wedding in her maternal home in Galilee in the 1970s.
Adthab el-Jammaal Galbi (The Cameleer Tormented my Heart) (Road Trip)
Parting Songs (Furaaqiyyat)
Going Up the Mountain (Ya Taali-een el-Jabal)
The Doormen's Anthem (Ashinger Damolina)
Ya Ghzayyel (O Little Gazelle)
Sprinting Gazelle
1932 (For Sayyid Darwish)
Babour Zammar (The Ship Sounded Its Horn)
Yearning (Khawaatir wa-Asdaa!)
Qasidah Of Return
Galilean Lullaby
Il-Hamdillah
Mawwaal [Sayyid Darwish]
