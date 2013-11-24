Mia Young (born January 9, 1970), better known by her stage name Mia X, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter and actress. She was the first female emcee to get a contract with rapper and entertainment magnate, Master P on his successful record label No Limit Records. She is known for collaborations with several No Limit Records artists, including Master P and Silkk the Shocker on the seminal albums, Ice Cream Man, Ghetto D and Charge It 2 Da Game.