Ivana Gavrić
Ivana Gavrić Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivana Gavrić (born 1980/1981) is a British pianist. She was named Newcomer of the Year at the BBC Music Magazine Awards 2011.
Ivana Gavrić Tracks
Homages I. Contemplation
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Homages 1,2 and 3
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Moments musicaux, Op 16 (No 4 in E minor)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Mazurka in G minor, Op 24 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
