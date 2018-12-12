Keys N Krates are a Canadian electronic music band formed in 2008 out of Toronto, Ontario. The group consists of drummer Adam Tune, keyboardist David Matisse and turntablist Jr. Flo (Greg Dawson). The band started as a live hip-hop act reliant on rough a cappella loops on top of heavy bass-driven beats, and have since become a tight-knit trio of producers/performers.

In 2013 Keys N Krates released their EP titled 'SOLOW' on Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records. The first single off of SOLOW EP 'Treat Me Right' was premiered on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 program and received support from electronic music artists Diplo, Major Lazer, Flosstradamus and TNGHT. Their second single off SOLOW EP 'Dum Dee Dum' was also premiered on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 program.

The music video for 'Dum Dee Dum' was directed by Amos LeBlanc. The video was nominated for a Prism Prize in Canada as well as a Berlin Music Video Award in Germany. Keys N Krates later remixed the track which featured G.O.O.D. Music’s Cyhi The Prynce, King Louie, and Tree. On September 23, 2016 'Dum Dee Dum' was certified Gold by The Recording Industry Association of America for reaching 500,000 units sold.