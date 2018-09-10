Aoife Ní Fhearraigh, or simply Aoife is an Irish singer. A well-known interpreter of Irish Gaelic songs, she released her first recording in 1991 and worked with Moya Brennan to produce her much acclaimed 1996 album Aoife. She reached international recognition in 1998 when her song "The Best is Yet to Come" was used for the Metal Gear Solid soundtrack. To date, Aoife has worked closely with artists such as Phil Coulter, Roma Downey and Brian Kennedy, and she has also toured the US, Japan and Europe.