Clora BryantBorn 30 May 1927
Clora Bryant
1927-05-30
Clora Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Clora Bryant (born May 30, 1927) is an American jazz trumpeter. She performed with Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker and was a member of the Sweethearts of Rhythm.
Clora Bryant Tracks
Gypsy In My Soul
Clora Bryant
Gypsy In My Soul
Gypsy In My Soul
S'Posin
Clora Bryant
S'Posin
S'Posin
