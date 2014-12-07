HellaAmerican band. Formed February 2001
Hella
2001-02
Hella Biography (Wikipedia)
Hella is an American math rock band from Sacramento, California. The primary members of the band are Spencer Seim on electric guitar and Zach Hill on drums. In 2005, the band expanded their live band by adding Dan Elkan on vocals, rhythm guitar, sampler and synthesizer and Jonathan Hischke on synth bass guitar for their Church Gone Wild/Chirpin' Hard tour. In 2006 they reformed as a five-piece line-up including Seim, Hill, Carson McWhirter (of The Advantage), Aaron Ross & Josh Hill. In 2009, the band was reduced back to core members Hill and Seim.
Hella Tracks
In the Meantime, In Between Time
Hella
In the Meantime, In Between Time
Yubacore
Hella
Yubacore
Yubacore
Psycho Bro
Hella
Psycho Bro
Psycho Bro
World Series
Hella
World Series
World Series
