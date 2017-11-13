DubstarUK dance-pop band. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Dubstar are an English band, performing dream pop and alternative dance, as well as occasional pop ballads and, on later releases, guitar-laden rock with industrial twists. The group was formed in 1992 by Steve Hillier and Chris Wilkie in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Sarah Blackwood joined in 1993 as vocalist.
"Stars", the best-selling single by Dubstar, received a great deal of play time in clubs. Many remixes were also created of this song and it was covered by metal band Lacuna Coil on their 2000 EP Halflife. "Stars" brought Dubstar American recognition.
Dubstar Tracks
Please Stop Leaving Me Alone
Please Stop Leaving Me Alone
Not So Manic Now
Not So Manic Now
Torched
Torched
Stars
Stars
Anywhere
Anywhere
Love Gathers
Love Gathers
I Hold Your Heart
I Hold Your Heart
Love Comes Late
Love Comes Late
You Were Never In Love
You Were Never In Love
The View From Here
The View From Here
