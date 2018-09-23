Delyno Brown (born August 5, 1981),[citation needed] better known as Pressure or Pressure Busspipe, is a reggae artist from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

He gained his early experience working on the Star hjhjh ion sound system in the late 1990s.

His debut album, The Pressure Is On, was produced by Dean Pond and released in 2005. He had a hit in Jamaica in 2007 with a remixed version of "Love and Affection", a song originally recorded for Pond but updated by producer Don Corleon. Corleon produced an album of the same name.

His third album was called Coming Back For You, again produced by Pond and released in 2009.

Pressure is known for his commitment to the Rastafari movement.

His fourth album, Africa Redemption, was released in December 2012. He worked on the album with producer Trevor "Baby G" James in Jamaica and Damian and Stephen Marley in Miami.

After being a victim of gun crime and in response to the rise in violent crime in the islands, Pressure Busspipe organized a peace concert in St. Thomas in August 2013.