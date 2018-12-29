Grace Sewell (born 8 April 1997), known mononymously as Grace, is an Australian singer and songwriter. She is best known for "You Don't Own Me", a cover version of the 1963 Lesley Gore song "You Don't Own Me", produced by Quincy Jones, Parker Ighile and featuring G-Eazy. The song, a single from her debut album with Regime Music Societe and RCA Records, was a Spotify "top 10 most viral track" and a number-one hit in Australia.