GraceAustralian singer and songwriter. Born 8 April 1997
Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060f1fb.jpg
1997-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ec7db1c-2205-4080-8141-440a4dcaaee1
Grace Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Sewell (born 8 April 1997), known mononymously as Grace, is an Australian singer and songwriter. She is best known for "You Don't Own Me", a cover version of the 1963 Lesley Gore song "You Don't Own Me", produced by Quincy Jones, Parker Ighile and featuring G-Eazy. The song, a single from her debut album with Regime Music Societe and RCA Records, was a Spotify "top 10 most viral track" and a number-one hit in Australia.
